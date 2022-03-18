Jenner Responds to Critics: I 'Had the Balls' to Defend Women in Sports

Former Olympian and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner responded to a report this week that attacked Jenner for opposing biological men who identify as women from participating in women’s sports.

The report in question was published by leftist UK-based LGBTQ+ publication PinkNews and was titled “Caitlyn Jenner launches yet another disgraceful attack on trans athletes without a hint of irony.” The article pointed out Jenner’s comments in an interview with the Daily Mail where Jenner said biological males should not play women’s sports and that they should have a sense of personal responsibility.

“I don’t think biological boys should compete in women’s sports – we have to protect women’s sports… that’s the bottom line,” Jenner told the Daily Mail.

“The world's gone mad,” Jenner added. “It was never meant to be like this.”

Jenner’s comments came in the midst of the controversy surrounding Will “Lia” Thomas, a biological male competing on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. This week, as Townhall covered, Thomas won a NCAA Division I title after finishing first in the women's 500-yard freestyle event on Thursday in 4 minutes, 33.24.

“I don’t see how you can be happy beating other girls under these circumstances. You have to have a sense of personal responsibility. You can still enjoy sports but not play at a competitive level, right?” Jenner stated in the interview with Daily Mail.

PinkNews shredded Jenner’s comments and that “she believes in strict binary sex.” The report, penned by PinkNews writer Emily Chudy, also claimed that Jenner has competed in a women’s golf tournament.

Jenner responded to the article on Twitter, first stating that “I just had the balls to stand up for women and girls in sports.”

As for the claim regarding Jenner competing in a women’s golf tournament, Jenner responded saying that the tournament was for charity and both women and men participated.

“You are the definition of fake news and have no integrity,” Jenner wrote.

Jenner followed up with a report of the golf tournament with the remark “try fact checking your articles before publication.”

Jenner shared one last tweet, a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet from Chudy stating “Caitlyn Jenner retweeted my article – I don’t think she liked it.”

Jenner pointed out that PinkNews removed Chudy’s name from the article on their website and called on the website’s editor, Benjamin Cohen, to “have some accountability.”

Jenner has been against biological males competing in women’s sports and told Daily Mail that “she always turned [down]” invitations to play golf in women’s tournaments.

“I play golf and, seven years after my transition, I still have a big advantage over women players. I'm 6ft 1in. I have longer arms than the ladies and I can outdrive them by a hundred yards,” Jenner said in the interview. “Even being off testosterone and on estrogen for seven years now, what I've got left over is still more than they've ever had. So, it wouldn't be fair.”

“I'd feel bad taking a trophy away from one of the ladies at our club who really deserves it,” Jenner concluded.