law & order

Jussie Smollett to Undergo Mental Health Assessment After Saying He’s ‘Not Suicidal’ During Sentencing Hearing

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Mar 11, 2022 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Jussie Smollett to Undergo Mental Health Assessment After Saying He’s ‘Not Suicidal’ During Sentencing Hearing

Source: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

Actor Jussie Smollett will undergo a comprehensive mental health assessment before serving time after he yelled that he is “not suicidal” during his sentencing hearing this week. 

As Townhall has been following, the former “Empire” actor was sentenced by Chicago Judge James Linn on Thursday evening after a jury found him guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct in December.

As Spencer reported, Smollett was sentenced to 30 months felony probation, the first 150 days he will spend in the Cook County Jail, restitution in the amount of more than $120,000 for wasting government resources to investigate a faux hate crime against himself, and a fine of $25,000.

Smollett’s sentencing hearing dragged on for more than four hours. Katie reported how Smollett had a meltdown in the courtroom, shouting as he was taken away. He said if "anything happens" when he goes to prison, it was not suicide because he is not suicidal.

"You will spend the first 150 days of your sentence in the Cook County Jail and that starts today. Right here and right now," Judge Linn told Smollett. 

"I would just like to say your honor, I am not suicidal. I am not suicidal!" Smollett yelled. "I am not suicidal! I am innocent and I am not suicidal! If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Your honor I respect you and I respect the jury but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there I did not do it to myself and you must all know that." 

The Cook County sheriff's office said after the hearing on Thursday that Smollett "will be given a comprehensive medical, mental health, and security assessment and will be placed in appropriate housing" in response to his outburst in court.

The sheriff's office reportedly said that Smollett will be tested for COVID-19 and will be offered a vaccine if he is not vaccinated. If he is vaccinated, he will be offered a booster shot.

“I know that there is nothing that I will do here today that will come close to the damage you have done to your own life,” Judge Linn told Smollett during the sentencing. “You destroyed your life as you knew it.”

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Bloodbath: Dreadful Numbers for Biden, Democrats in New Poll
Guy Benson
Oh, So That's Why Massachusetts' COVID Death Toll Was Revised
Matt Vespa
State's Attorney Kim Foxx Says Jussie Smollett Trial for Hate Crime Hoax Was a 'Kangaroo Court'
Julio Rosas
Texts and Emails Between CNN Executives and Andrew Cuomo Expose the Too-Cozy Relationship
Julio Rosas
The White House Briefed TikTok Influencers to Prop Up Biden's Handling of Ukraine
Spencer Brown
WHO Unveils ‘Lifesaving’ Recommendations On ‘Abortion Care’ For Women and Girls
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular