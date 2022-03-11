Jussie Smollett to Undergo Mental Health Assessment After Saying He’s ‘Not Suicidal’ During Sentencing Hearing

Actor Jussie Smollett will undergo a comprehensive mental health assessment before serving time after he yelled that he is “not suicidal” during his sentencing hearing this week.

As Townhall has been following, the former “Empire” actor was sentenced by Chicago Judge James Linn on Thursday evening after a jury found him guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct in December.

As Spencer reported, Smollett was sentenced to 30 months felony probation, the first 150 days he will spend in the Cook County Jail, restitution in the amount of more than $120,000 for wasting government resources to investigate a faux hate crime against himself, and a fine of $25,000.

Smollett’s sentencing hearing dragged on for more than four hours. Katie reported how Smollett had a meltdown in the courtroom, shouting as he was taken away. He said if "anything happens" when he goes to prison, it was not suicide because he is not suicidal.

"You will spend the first 150 days of your sentence in the Cook County Jail and that starts today. Right here and right now," Judge Linn told Smollett.

"I would just like to say your honor, I am not suicidal. I am not suicidal!" Smollett yelled. "I am not suicidal! I am innocent and I am not suicidal! If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Your honor I respect you and I respect the jury but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there I did not do it to myself and you must all know that."

NOW - Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for lying to police and staging hate crime.pic.twitter.com/d2vHelSBoz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2022

The Cook County sheriff's office said after the hearing on Thursday that Smollett "will be given a comprehensive medical, mental health, and security assessment and will be placed in appropriate housing" in response to his outburst in court.

JUST IN: In response to Jussie Smollett's comments about not being "suicidal" the Cook County sheriff's office says Smollett "will be given a comprehensive medical, mental health, and security assessment and will be placed in appropriate housing." — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) March 11, 2022

The sheriff's office reportedly said that Smollett will be tested for COVID-19 and will be offered a vaccine if he is not vaccinated. If he is vaccinated, he will be offered a booster shot.

"Currently, out of the more than 6,000 individuals ordered into custody at the jail, just 12 are positive for COVID-19 – all of whom were identified as positive during the intake process," according to the sheriff. — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) March 11, 2022

“I know that there is nothing that I will do here today that will come close to the damage you have done to your own life,” Judge Linn told Smollett during the sentencing. “You destroyed your life as you knew it.”