New Poll Shows If Americans Think the COVID-19 Pandemic Is ‘Under Control’ Yet

New data from a Washington Post-ABC News poll released this week found that Americans aren’t entirely sure of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as several Democratic states and cities roll back mask mandates and proof-of-vaccination requirements.

In the poll findings, about 64 percent of respondents said that they felt like COVID-19 is “somewhat” or “not at all” under control.” Thirty-four percent of respondents said the pandemic is “completely” or “mostly” under control.

As a follow-up, the poll asked respondents what they think is more important – trying to control the spread of the virus by having some restrictions, or having no restrictions even if it continues the spread of the virus. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they think it is more important to control the spread by having some restrictions. Thirty-eight percent said there should be no restrictions even if it allows the virus to spread.

In the findings, 56 percent of respondents said they have “fully” or “mostly” returned to their normal, pre-pandemic lifestyle. Forty-one percent said they’ve “partly” or “barely” returned to their pre-pandemic life.

The survey asked respondents if they approve or disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president. In the results, 37 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove. Fifty-eight percent of respondents disapprove of how he is handling the economy, 50 percent disapprove of how he is handling the pandemic, and 47 percent of respondents disapprove of how he is handling “the situation involving Russia and Ukraine.”

The poll was conducted from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24 and sampled 1,011 American adults. The results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus four percentage points.