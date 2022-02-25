Ukraine Official Says Russian Soldiers Moved into Kyiv Dressed in Ukrainian Military Uniforms

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms led a convoy toward Kyiv in captured Army vehicles, The Independent reported Friday.

Kyiv’s Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar reportedly said that Russian troops seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into the Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the center of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and were “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks.”

In a Facebook post shared around 9 a.m. Ukraine time, Maliar reportedly wrote that the Russian troops “will surely be destroyed.”

Ukrainian journalist Anastasiia Lapatina later said the group of Russian soldiers had been “neutralized,” The Independent reported.

CBS News reported Friday morning that explosions Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebo described as “horrific Russian rocket strikes” were heard in Kyiv “amid unverified reports that the fighting has already reached the heart of Kyiv.”

“Moscow [denied] any airstrikes on Kyiv, but videos posted online showed what residents said were Russian tanks driving through their city, and gunfire was heard in the capital,” CBS noted.

On Wednesday, Reuters noted that Ukraine started conscripting reservists aged 18 to 60 for a “special period,” which would be one year maximum. CNN added on Friday that 18,000 weapons had been given to reservists in the Kyiv region and men ages 18 to 60 were banned from leaving as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered a general military mobilization.

"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," Zelenskyy tweeted on Thursday, as Julio covered.