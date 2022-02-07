A University Will Host Event For Students to Send ‘Thank You’ Cards to Abortion Providers

Several Ohio State University departments are sponsoring a week-long event called “Sex Week” where students can participate in an event to “thank” abortion providers.

According to a report by Fox News, the school’s Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness (SASHA) are hosting the event. A representative from the organization told Fox that other campus organizations, such as the Ohio State University Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies and the College of Social work are providing funding for the event.

“One event hosted during the ‘Sex Week’ is ‘Valentine’s for Abortion Providers' where students can ‘help thank abortion providers’ for the work that they do,” Fox’s report stated.

Sky Hart, the president of SASHA, told Fox that the organization is hosting the event because it thinks abortion clinics deserve appreciation.

“We feel that it is important to appreciate the family planning providers that are able to provide essential healthcare for our communities. Our organization emphasizes the constitutional right to a safe abortion, however many do not share that belief. Because of this, many providers and their offices are often ridiculed for providing legal, affordable, safe healthcare. We feel they deserve appreciation, and should be reminded of the fact they are assisting our communities greatly," Hart said to Fox News. She added that the attendees will be making cards that will be sent to abortion providers.

According to the event website, pro-abortion organization NARAL Pro-Choice America is listed as a partner of the event. Additionally, “Sex Week” recieves funding from the Council of Student Affairs, which comes from student activity fees.

“Although Sex Week is more informative and inclusive than the typical Ohio high school sex ed, we do not get any taxpayer money. Let me repeat—your tax dollars are not going to Sex Week,” the website states.

Kristan Hawkins, president of pro-life orgnization “Students for Life” told Fox that OSU is doing a “disservice to students” by hosting the event and called is “a huge waste of money for parents.”

Hawkins added that events like “Sex Week” teach “emotionally vulnerable students” that consequences from sex, from babies to a broken heart, “can be ignored.”