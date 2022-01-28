A New Poll Shows a GOP Governor ‘Underwater’ on Handling COVID-19

School mask mandates and online learning have been at the forefront of the news cycle since the onset of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Several lawmakers have implemented measures to stop the spread of the virus by mandating students to wear masks at school, which has received pushback from parents. A new poll claims that one GOP governor, who is opposed to school mask mandates, is “underwater” when it comes to handling the pandemic.

A new poll published this week shows Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who took office on Jan. 15, “underwater” on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The poll, which was first seen by The Hill, was conducted by a left-leaning research firm on behalf of another leftist organization.

“A new poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling shows new Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating on the coronavirus pandemic is underwater. The survey, which was first seen by The Hill, found that 44 percent of Virginia voters said they approved of Youngkin's handling of the poll, while 47 percent said they disapproved. The poll was conducted on behalf of the Coronavirus War Room, which is a project of the left-leaning Protect Our Care. The findings come roughly two weeks after Youngkin formally took office.”

Shortly after taking office, Youngkin signed a slew of Executive Orders pushing back against Wuhan coronavirus mandates, including mask mandates in schools, and orders prohibiting Critical Race Theory (CRT) and other divisive curriculum in schools.

Nicole Haley, the director of Coronavirus War Room, told The Hill in a statement that Youngkin is prolonging the pandemic with his orders.

“The more Virginians hear about Governor Glenn Youngkin weakening protections against COVID, the more the backlash against it grows," Haley said. "From ending vaccine requirements to his 'masks off' order, Governor Youngkin is already losing support as a result of his anti-science policies that prolong the pandemic."

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Tuesday, Youngkin defended his executive order lifting mask mandates in schools and emphasized that parents can decide whether or not their children need to wear masks at school.

“My executive order ensures that parents can opt-out their kids from a school’s mask mandate,” Youngkin wrote. “It bans neither the wearing of masks nor the issuing of mask mandates. Parents can now choose whether wearing a mask at school is right for their child. There is no one better to determine what is best for children, especially after two years of a pandemic, than their parents. And only they should be able to decide whether wearing a mask in school is the right choice for their children.”