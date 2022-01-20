Democratic Rep Promises to 'Cooperate' After FBI Searches His Home

On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, who represents Texas’ 28th congressional district, said he will “fully cooperate in any investigation” after reports surfaced that the FBI searched his Texas home and campaign office.

According to the New York Post, the bureau conducted a “court-authorized” search Wednesday, though it is unclear what they are looking for. An FBI spokeswoman told reporters that agents were “present in the vicinity” of Cuellar’s home in Laredo. She did not provide additional information on the investigation.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” a spokesperson for Cuellar told reporters in a statement. Cuellar has served in Congress since 2005.

On Wednesday evening, a reporter for The Monitor newspaper tweeted that around 7:30 p.m., a group of FBI agents loaded large bags, plastic bins, and a computer into a federal vehicle.

An unnamed source told CNN that The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Public Integrity Unit is involved with the investigation. “The public integrity section handles cases involving elected officials, including campaign finance and other investigations,” CNN’s report stated.

Cuellar, who is described as a “moderate” Democrat, told The New York Times last month that his experiences with Vice President Kamala Harris’ team on the border crisis have been “disappointing.” The Times noted that Cuellar phoned Harris’ office ahead of her visit to the border and never received a response.