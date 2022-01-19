travel ban

CDC Adds Over 20 Countries to Travel Warning List

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
CDC Adds Over 20 Countries to Travel Warning List

Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added 22 countries to its advisory list against travel on Tuesday. The countries are now listed under the highest warning level, level 4, due to rising cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

According to a report from Reuters, some of the countries are Israel, Australia, Albania, Argentina, Uruguay, Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Suriname, Egypt, Saint Lucia, and Bolivia.

“The level 4 rating now has more than 100 countries as nations struggle to combat the highly contagious omicron variant,” The Hill reported. “The CDC advises that level 4 countries be avoided at all costs and a person be fully vaccinated if they do have to go to them.”

In November, President Biden instituted travel restrictions to several nations in south Africa, where the Omicron variant emerged. This occurred around the time the first Omicron case in the United States was discovered in San Francisco. The individual infected had traveled to the U.S. from an African country days prior. 

A month later, Biden rescinded the travel restrictions, as I covered, as cases continued to climb. The travel restrictions officially ended on Friday, Dec. 31.

“The travel restrictions imposed by that proclamation [banning travel to African countries] are no longer necessary to protect the public health," Biden said in a proclamation. "Since I issued that proclamation, our Nation's health officials, in collaboration with the South African scientists who originally reported the variant, have made substantial progress in understanding the Omicron variant.”

Earlier this month, the CDC issued a warning against traveling to Canada, citing “very high” levels of COVID-19.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Joe Manchin Takes to the Senate Floor...in the Middle of Biden's Press Conference
Katie Pavlich

The One Tweet That Summed Up NPR’s Fiasco Over Their Fake News SCOTUS Story
Matt Vespa
A New Video Has Surfaced That Shreds the Liberal Media Narrative About Ashli Babbitt
Matt Vespa
Fauci Cashed in During the Pandemic and Now We Know the Numbers
Katie Pavlich
Watch: Drone Footage of Biden's Botched Kabul Strike Released
Spencer Brown
New York Mayor Says He Felt ‘Unsafe’ Taking the City’s Subway
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular