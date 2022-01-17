Gen. Mark Milley Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus on Sunday and is isolating.

In a statement released Monday, Col. Dave Butler, who is a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Milley is experiencing “very minor symptoms” and can perform all of his duties “from a remote location.” According to the statement, Milley has received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot.

“Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday. He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster. All other Joint Chiefs of Staff except for one tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday. Gen. Milley's most recent contact with President Biden was on Wednesday, January 12 at Gen. Odierno’s funeral. He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the President until yesterday.”

The Hill noted that Milley is the second Pentagon official to test positive for COVID-19 this month. On Jan. 2, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, announced he had tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Austin said his symptoms were “mild” and that he could complete his duties remotely. His staff began contact tracing and testing all of those he came in contact with the week before he tested positive.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce,” Austin said in his statement. “I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue.”