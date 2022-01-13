Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden: He Is Doing ‘All He Can’ To Divide Americans

On Wednesday, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D) slammed President Biden’s remarks this week on voting rights and criticized him for failing to unite Americans.

Tulsi made the remarks on Twitter, where she shared a clip of Biden’s speech at Martin Luther King Jr.’s alma mater, Morehouse College, on Tuesday. In the clip, the president can be heard saying “I will defend the right to vote in our democracy against all enemies – foreign, and yes, domestic.”

“Consequential moments in history, they present a choice. Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis? This is the moment to decide, to defend our elections, to defend our democracy,” Biden added in the video.

Hillary’s calling tens of millions of Americans deplorables was divisive & disgusting. But Biden has gone further, calling those who disagree with his actions & policies domestic enemies, traitors, and racists. Biden promised to unite us, but he is doing all he can do divide us. pic.twitter.com/1XKS9rfZQT — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2022

Last week, Gabbard took to Twitter to call out the Biden administration for not invoking the Defense Production Act to make Pfizer’s newly-developed COVID-19-fighting oral drug, Paxlovid, available to more Americans.

“You may have seen in the news recently that there was a new drug that was approved to treat covid. It’s a life-saving therapeutic called Paxlovid made by Pfizer and it has the potential to save thousands of people’s lives,” Gabbard said in a video.

”Unfortunately, there is an extremely limited amount of this drug available to people, and yet the White House refuses to invoke the Defense Production Act to make sure that it is mass produced and available to all Americans right now,” Gabbard added. “The only conclusion that I can draw from this is they either don’t care or they’re completely inept. This is the same thing that we’re seeing all over again just like we saw with the testing debacle. But it is an incredible tragedy because so many people are suffering and dying simply because our leaders and bureaucrats continue to fail them. They continue to fail the American people.”

(1/3) There is a life-saving therapeutic called Paxlovid (Pfizer) that can save thousands of lives, yet the White House refuses to invoke the Defense Production Act to make sure it is available to all Americans now—not 3 months from now. They either don’t care or are inept. … pic.twitter.com/FEru1IX7ck — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) January 7, 2022

Gabbard added later in the video that anything short of providing Americans with the drugs they need to survive is “inexcusable.”

“The blood of those who are suffering and dying is on the hands of our leaders,” she concluded.