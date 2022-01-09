GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Announces He Will Run for Reelection

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson announced Sunday that he will seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On Sunday, Johnson published an op-ed piece for WSJ titled “Why I’m Seeking a Third Senate Term” with the subtitle stating “I’d like to retire, but I think the country is in too much peril.”

Today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is not a decision I have made lightly. #WISen



Read more about my decision here: https://t.co/mLufNGWYhl — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) January 9, 2022

In the op-ed, Johnson highlighted his reasons for running for Senate in 2010, during the Obama administration’s “growing entitlements” and “out-of-control federal spending.” He noted that during his 2016 campaign, he said his second term in the Senate would be his last. However, Johnson explained that the coronavirus pandemic, the government’s response to it, and the divisiveness that has resulted from the Biden administration assuming office influenced him to seek another term in the Senate.

“During the 2016 campaign, I said it would be my last campaign and final term. That was my strong preference, and my wife’s—we both looked forward to a normal private life. Neither of us anticipated the Democrats’ complete takeover of government and the disastrous policies they have already inflicted on America and the world, to say nothing of those they threaten to enact in the future. Nor did we anticipate the pandemic, the government’s failed response to it, the loss of freedom that has resulted, and the tyrannical approach taken by the elites who have created and maintained a state of fear that allows them to exercise control over Americans’ lives. Instead of everyone working to achieve the goal President Biden stated during his inaugural address—unifying and healing America—it feels as if our nation is being torn apart.”

Further along in the op-ed, Johnson reiterated his point that America is in “peril,” and that he would like to retire, he does not feel like he should.

I believe America is in peril. Much as I’d like to ease into a quiet retirement, I don’t feel I should. Countless people have encouraged me to run, saying they rely on me to be their voice, to speak plain and obvious truths other elected leaders shirk from expressing—truths the elite in government, mainstream media and Big Tech don’t want you to hear. In 2010 I promised I would always tell people the truth and that I would never vote with re-election in mind. When re-election isn’t your primary motivation, those are easy promises to keep. Today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is a decision I haven’t made lightly. Having already experienced a growing level of vitriol and false attacks, I certainly don’t expect better treatment in the future. For my campaign to succeed, I will need the support of every American who values the truth and refuses to allow lies and distortions to prevail.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that two sources confirmed that Johnson would seek reelection, though he had been “coy about his intentions for months.”

In April 2021, former President Trump endorsed Johnson for reelection and encouraged him to seek a third term.

"Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin," Trump said in a statement released in April by Save America PAC.