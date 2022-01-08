Democratic Rep: We Would Have Higher Vaccination Rates If We Did Not Politicize The Vaccine

On Saturday, California Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman said in an on-air interview with Fox News that the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine has been politicized, which has hurt the country, and that we would have higher vaccination rates if the vaccine was not politicized.

“I think we’ve politicized a biological crisis that’s hitting the entire world. And, we’ve done it unnecessarily and we’ve done it in a way that’s really hurt our country,” Sherman said in the segment. “I think we would have had a much higher vaccination rate if we hadn’t politicized the vaccine. And I think that because of the politicalization, people are particularly tired, they’d be tired anyway, of the fact that this virus has gotten stronger against us.”

Sherman, who represents California's 30th congressional district, noted that people were beginning to see “the light at the end of the tunnel” regarding COVID-19, until the Delta variant and the highly-contagious Omicron variant emerged.

“We need to buck it up. To get our booster shots, which less than half of Americans have gotten. And to get the politics out of it, and the science in it,” Sherman said.

Sherman then reacted to former President Trump getting booed at a conference when he revealed that he had gotten a booster shot.

“We have a budget for PSAs and paid advertising, and while I usually don’t want to see federal money spent on Fox, I can’t think of a more effective commercial than one on this network with Trump telling people to get vaccinated,” Sherman explained in the interview. “While I praise him very rarely, for him to finally step forward – which he should have done a year ago, and to get booed by some of his own people – and to say ‘get vaccinated,’ is a message the should be repeated on this network over and over again.”

Last month, as I covered, Trump appeared in an interview with Candace Owens where he praised the COVID-19 vaccine, where he said “people aren’t dying when they take the vaccine,” and described it as ““one of the greatest achievements of mankind.”

“I came up with a vaccine. With three vaccines,” Trump told Owens. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”