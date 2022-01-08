Australian Politician Imposes Lockdown on Unvaccinated Residents: 'Work Is Not a Reason to Leave the Home'

Australia's Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced Wednesday that residents unvaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus may not leave their homes to go to work or to exercise.

Gunner issued remarks on Wednesday where he said unvaccinated individuals may only leave their homes for three reasons; to undergo medical treatment or get a COVID-19 vaccine, to get groceries, and to care for a disabled loved one. 

"The fully vaccinated can continue as they were," Gunner said in his remarks. "For people who are not vaccinated, lockdown rules will apply to everyone 16 and above." 

He noted that "work is not a reason to leave the home for the unvaccinated." 

Australia's Northern Territory imposed a sudden lockdown on Thursday for unvaccinated residents. The lockdown remains in effect until midday Monday, according to Sky News. Unvaccinated individuals who leave their homes for medical care, groceries, or to care for a loved one cannot travel more than 30 kilometers from their home unless they are traveling to a hospital. 

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported Wednesday that 256 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Northern Territory, which prompted the "snap" lockdown. 

"If you are not fully vaxxed, stay home. You are at greater risk of catching COVID, becoming ill and needing hospital care," Gunner said in his remarks on Wednesday.

Most Popular