Fauci Says COVID-19 Test Availability Will ‘Greatly Improve’ in 2022

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that availability to Wuhan coronavirus tests will “greatly improve” beginning in January 2022.

Fauci made the remarks in an interview on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.” Reportedly, COVID-19 tests have been scarce due to the “extraordinary demand” for tests amid the Omicron variant and travel during the holidays.

“Things are going to greatly improve in January and beyond,” Fauci said in the interview.

"I believe and I'm certain that as we get into January, the first few weeks in January, things will markedly improve because there will be a half a billion tests available in January," he added. "In subsequent months, there will be anywhere from 200 to 500 million tests per month available including the ability to go online and order a test and have it delivered to your home free."

Fauci added that we are doing “much better” than one year ago but “still have ways to go.”

Last week, President Biden announced that the federal government plans to buy half a million rapid COVID-19 test kits to distribute for Americans to use at home. The program, which is still being finalized, will begin in January.

Two weeks prior, on Dec. 6, Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked the idea of sending Americans free COVID-19 tests. NPR Political Correspondent Mara Liasson asked Psaki during a press briefing, “why not make them [COVID-19 tests] free and give them out to – and have them available everywhere?”

“Should we just send one to every American?” Psaki responded.

“Maybe,” Liasson replied.

“Then what happens if every American has one test? How much does that cost and then what happens after that?” Psaki pressed.

“All I know is, other countries seem to be making them available in greater quantities for less money,” Liasson responded.

“Well, I think we share the same objective, which is to make them less expensive and more accessible, right? Every country’s going to do that differently,” Psaki said.