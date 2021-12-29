Michelle Obama

Joe Rogan Says He Thinks Michelle Obama Would Win If She Ran for President

Dec 29, 2021
This week, podcast host Joe Rogan said during an interview that he thinks former first lady Michelle Obama would win if she ran in a presidential election.

“I really believe that if Michelle Obama runs, she wins,” Rogan said on his podcast to comedian Tim Dilllon “She’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent, articulate people.”

The only thing that would stop her [Michelle Obama] is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that make people scared,” he added.

In the interview, Rogan said that he predicts that Vice President Kamala Harris would be Obama’s running mate in a presidential election. 

“They’re going to bring Harris. Michelle Obama and Harris. Harris comes back as the vice president. Michelle Obama’s the president. We get a double dose of diversity,” Rogan said. 

“They’ll win,” Dillon said. “And who’s on the Republican side? DeSantis?”

“Trump and DeSantis,” Rogan responded. “They have to make a super team. It’s the only way they win.”

This month, CNN published a list of 11 candidates who could potentially run for president in 2024 if President Biden does not seek reelection. On the list were Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But, last week, Biden said in an interview with ABC News’ David Muir that a “rematch against Donald Trump” in the 2024 election would tempt him to seek reelection.

“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden said in the interview. “Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That’d increase the prospect of running.” 

