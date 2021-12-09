ICYMI: GOP Lawmakers Introduce the ‘Recognizing the Unborn Act’

On Dec. 1, Colorado congressman Rep. Doug Lamborn (R) introduced a bill called the “Recognizing the Unborn Act” that would replace the word “fetus” with “unborn child” in all federal law. The bill, H.R. 6099, was introduced the same day the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Today the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Jackson v. Dobbs Women’s Health, a case that I hope overturns Roe v. Wade and serves as a turning point in the pro-life movement. Every single human, born or unborn, is endowed by their creator and deserves the right to life,” Lamborn said in a statement. “This is why I introduced the ‘Recognizing the Unborn Act,’ which acknowledges the inherent fact that an unborn child is a human life. Far too often, those on the left try to dehumanize and degrade the life of unborn children. My legislation continues to fight to recognize and protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

“Far too often, Dems try to dehumanize unborn babies,” Lamborn wrote on Twitter. “My bill continues to fight to recognize and protect the lives of the most vulnerable in our society.”

The legislation has received endorsements from the Family Policy Alliance, Concerned Women for America, Alliance Defending Freedom, Family Research Council, Americans United for Life, and Susan B. Anthony List.

“H.R. 6099 advances the truth: every child, both born and unborn, is fully human and deserves full recognition under law,” a spokesperson for the Family Policy Alliance said in a statement. “We thank Rep. Lamborn for putting forth this important legislation and anticipate the day when every child in America is both fully recognized and fully protected.”

The legislation is co-sponsored by 19 other members of Congress. They are

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR), Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX),

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO), Rep. David McKinley (R-WV), Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

The Dobbs case surrounds the constitutionality of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi. It is the first case in decades that could overturn landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.