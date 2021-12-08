Outgoing Democrat Rep Announces Her 2022 Endorsement

On Monday, outgoing Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier (CA) publicly endorsed California Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D) in the race to replace her House seat in the 2022 midterm elections.

Speier, who announced her retirement from Congress last month, appeared in a news conference in San Francisco where she told the attendees “I enthusiastically and unequivocally announce my endorsement of Kevin Mullin to replace me in the House of Representatives."

“And let me tell you why; experience matters, collegiality matters, progressive values matters, delivering matters,” she added.

Check out this video of @RepSpeier officially endorsing our campaign! pic.twitter.com/NHPUSYuc4l — Kevin Mullin (@kevinmullin) December 7, 2021

As I covered, Speier’s retirement was announced in a video shared to Twitter.

“Today, I’m announcing that I will not be a candidate for reelection to Congress in 2022,” she stated in the video. “It’s time for me to come home. Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother, and friend. It’s been an extraordinary privilege and honor to represent the people of San Mateo County and San Francisco at almost every level of government for nearly four decades.”

Following Speier’s retirement announcement, Mullin put out a statement praising the longtime congresswoman, calling her a “legendary figure” and an “icon.”

“Jackie leaves a public legacy of accomplishment that will stand the test of time,” Mullin said in the statement. “I was awed by her ability to stand up to powerful interests regardless of potential political consequences. It was the embodiment of integrity, with a fidelity to the public interest above all other considerations.”

In an interview with KCBS Radio this week, Speier said Mullin is well-equIpped to address his constituents' concerns.

"I know him. I admire him," Speier said in the interview. "I respect him, and I really think having legislative experience before going to Congress is huge in being able to hit the ground running."