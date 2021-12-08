AOC Criticizes Boebert for Sharing Christmas Photo of Her Children with Guns

On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) criticized Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) after she posted a photo of her children holding guns in front of a Christmas tree.

The photo, which was posted to Twitter, drew ire from leftists, specifically, gun-control advocates. Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal gain?” the lawmaker tweeted. “[L]ol @ [at] all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s [sic] meaning’ when they’re doing that fine all on their own[.]”

“When you pose in front of a Christmas Tree and can name all those guns but can’t name the gifts of the Wise Men,” she added in a separate tweet.

Boebert responded, saying “@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents.”

Last month, as I covered, Boebert got into a squabble with another “squad” member, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN). Over Thanksgiving, Boebert was captured on video telling supporters in Colorado that she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Omar when a police officer approached. In the video, Boebert claims that she told the officer, “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”

Omar fired back via Twitter, saying that the story was fabricated and called Boebert a “buffoon.” The two spoke via telephone to resolve the situation, which resulted in both congresswomen publicly blasting each other again afterwards.