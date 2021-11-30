Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Nancy Mace 'Trash' in the GOP Conference

On Tuesday, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Twitter, where she called her “trash in the GOP conference” and claimed that her “real gal pals” in Congress are the “jihad squad.”

Mace fits right in on @CNN https://t.co/MjuGU52rC7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021

Greene’s comments came after Mace appeared in an interview with “CNN's Newsroom” where she condemned Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). In the segment, Mace told CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins that she condemns colleagues for “racist tropes and remarks.”

“I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting and this is no different than any others,” Mace said in the interview. “As a member of Congress and seeing such division in our country, we all have a responsibility, both elected members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and the American people in our communities and at work in our communities and everything else to lower – we have a responsibility to lower the temperature and this does not do that.”

Mace then noted that she was pleased that Boebert apologized for her comments.

“But you do condemn this comment from Congresswoman Boebert?” Collins pressed.

“Oh absolutely. 100 percent,” Mace answered.

On Tuesday, Mace responded to Greene’s tweet, stating “I’m a pro-life fiscal conservative” and “what I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist).”

*you’re



And, while I’m correcting you, I’m a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan.



What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little “league.” https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

Greene fired back, stating that she just had a great conversation with former President Trump about Mace, to which Mace responded with “I like my freshman colleagues who don’t think 9/11 was a hoax…”

I like my freshman colleagues who don’t think 9/11 was a hoax…



This one on the other hand… totally ??! https://t.co/em1hBB5DXF — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

As I covered, over Thanksgiving, Boebert was captured on video telling supporters that she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Omar when a police officer approached. In the video, Boebert claims that she told the officer, “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”

Additionally, Boebert claimed that she turned to Omar in the elevator and said “oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.”

Shortly after, Omar responded on Twitter, calling Boebert a “buffoon” and claiming that the encounter never happened. Omar added that Boebert “looks down when she sees me at the Capitol.”

Boebert issued an apology on Twitter and reached out to Omar’s office to speak with her directly. On Monday, the two congresswomen spoke in a tense phone conversation, which Omar said in a statement was “unproductive.”

In an Instagram post, Boebert said that Omar was displeased with her apology and said she wanted a public apology. Boebert then said she told Omar she should make a public apology to the American people for her “anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric.” During the exchange, Omar hung up on Boebert.

"Rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101, a pillar of the Democratic party,” Boebert said in the video.

In the midst of Boebert and Omar’s back-and-forth on Twitter, Greene had chimed in, tweeting “Never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers, communists, or those who fund murder with our tax dollars. @IlhanMN [Ilhan Omar] and the Jihad Squad are all three and are undeserving of an apology.”