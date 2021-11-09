Cruz Tells Students Texas May Try to Secede if ‘Things Become Hopeless’

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, issued remarks at Texas A&M University last month where he reportedly said that Texas may try to secede from the United States if “things become hopeless.”

As reported by CBS News, the remarks were prompted when a student asked Cruz what the state’s plan would be if state officials wanted to secede. Cruz responded by saying that Texas has a responsibility to the country, but secession could happen if Democrats “fundamentally destroy the country.”

"I think Texas has a responsibility to the country and I'm not ready to give up on America. I love this country," Cruz said to the student. "Look, Texas, we're brash, we're not shy, we're sometimes larger than life, but Texas right now is an amazing force keeping America from going off the cliff, keeping America grounded on the values that built this country, on the values of freedom."

Cruz continued, noting that if Democrats pack the Supreme Court, grant Washington, D.C. statehood, and federalize elections, it will get to a point where secession will be inevitable. But, he says that Texas would take NASA, oil, and the military with them.

"If they pack the Supreme Court, if they make D.C. a state, if they federalize elections and massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it's hopeless," Cruz said. "We're not there yet. And if there comes a point where it's hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil."

Michael Knowles, conservative political commentator, who hosted the discussion, jokingly asked Cruz if Texas would take radio show host Joe Rogan.

“Joe Rogan, he might be the president of Texas,” Cruz joked.

Cruz isn’t the first lawmaker from the Lone Star State to speak on Texas seceding from the United States. Last year, Texas state lawmaker Rep. Kyle Biedermann, from Fredericksburg, vowed to file a bill to vote to get Texas to secede.

"The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans," Biedermann wrote on his Facebook page. "That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation."