Abortion

Leftists Praise SNL Sketch Celebrating Abortion

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Nov 08, 2021 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Leftists Praise SNL Sketch Celebrating Abortion

Source: Screenshot via Saturday Night Live/YouTube

On Saturday, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” ran a sketch with cast member Cecily Strong dressed as a character named “Goober the Clown” to boast that she had an abortion at age 23 and that abortion “ought to be safe, legal, and accessible.”

The bizarre three-and-a-half minute sketch began with cast member Colin Jost “interviewing” Strong to “cheer us up” following the news that the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) heard arguments this week over S.B. 8, Texas’ new law that bans all abortions after fetal heartbeat detection. 

“Here to cheer us up  — well, this can’t be right — Goober the clown, who had an abortion when she was 23,” Jost said.

In the sketch, “Goober the Clown” explained that she had an abortion the day before her 23rd birthday. Jost asked her if she wanted to talk about her abortion.

“Well, actually, I really don’t. But people keep bringing it up, so I gotta keep talking about freaking abortion. But it’s a rough subject, so we’re gonna do fun clown stuff to make it more palatable. Whee! Hey, who wants a balloon animal?” she answered.

“You don’t have to do this, Cecily,” Jost responded.

“Who’s Cecily? I’m Goober! And I wish I didn’t have to do this because the abortion I had at 23 is my own personal clown business. But that’s all some people in this country want to discuss all the time, even though clown abortion was legalized in Clown v. Wade in 1973,” Strong said, referencing landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

“Hey! Hey! Did you know, one in three clowns will have a clown abortion in her lifetime? You don’t because they don’t tell you. They don’t even know how to talk to other clowns about it, because when they do talk about it – if you were a clown who wasn’t a victim of something sad, like, clowncest, they think your clown abortion wasn’t a righteous clown abortion. I mean, what the d*** is that?” Strong continued. 

She went on to describe that years later, a “clown” would be at a dinner with lots of other clowns when one clown would open up and say they’d had an abortion. “And then like, eight other clowns at the table will say that they’ve had an abortion too cause that’s how common it is,” and “everyone’s excited and relieved to be talking about it,” Strong added.

“Here’s my truth. I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my 23rd birthday. Clowns have been helping each other and their pregnancies since the caves. It’s going to happen, so it ought to be safe, legal, and accessible. We will not go back to the alley – I mean – the last thing anyone wants is a bunch a dead clowns in a dark alley,” Strong said before the sketch wrapped up.

A slew of Leftist journalists, abortion advocates, and the like praised “Goober the Clown” for her efforts to “make us laugh” while working to “[fight] for justice and freedom” and “end the stigma” surrounding abortion.

Notice that Strong said “safe, legal, and accessible,” when discussing abortion access. The Left has come a long way from their original slogan – “safe, legal, and rare.”

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did You Miss This Plea from Democrats to the Media That Once Again Totally Gives the Game Away?
Matt Vespa

Rittenhouse's Defense Team Shreds Gaige Grosskreutz, Third Person Shot, By Exposing Several Lies
Julio Rosas
FBI Raiding Project Veritas Journalists' Homes Has 'All the Marks of a Political Vendetta'
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
One GOP Congresswoman Drew Inspiration from AOC’s Met Gala Gown to Meet President Trump
Madeline Leesman
New Poll Shows What Percentage of Americans Believe COVID-19 Misinformation
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Biden's Energy Secretary Gets Wrecked Over High Gas Prices
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular