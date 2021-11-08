Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Compares Travis Scott Concert Backlash to Her Father’s Accidental Shooting

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin compared the negative attention rapper Travis Scott is receiving for the deadly Astroworld festival this past weekend to the backlash her father received for his accidental shooting on set of his upcoming film “Rust,” Fox News reported Monday.

This past weekend, Scott’s Astroworld concert festival in Houston, Texas left eight people dead and many injured when thousands of concertgoers stampeded during the headliner’s set. Footage from the concert shows Scott continuing his show as many concertgoers were trying to grab his attention and urging him to stop. Reports claim that between 10 to 20 people were hospitalized with cardiac arrest.

As we’ve covered, last month Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun on the set of “Rust” and struck the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and director, Joel Souza. Hutchins was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Souza was hospitalized and is recovering. Authorities have said that “everything is on table” when it comes to pressing criminal charges against Baldwin for Hutchins’ death.

In a now-deleted Instagram story posted Sunday, Ireland Baldwin defended Scott and blamed “misinformation” and “twisted cancel culture bullsh**” for the negative attention on him since the concert, Fox News said in their report.

Reportedly, Ireland Baldwin began her post by reflecting on the backlash her father has received since his deadly shooting and explained that she was tired of people pretending to be experts on complicated situations.

"I’ll start by saying I am heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one. Everyone should feel safe when they’re going to enjoy live music. But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault. Any actual musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors,” Ireland Baldwin reportedly wrote.

“First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad," she continued. "And now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?"

In a follow up post shared Monday, Ireland Baldwin noted that she has attended two of Scott’s shows before.

“[H]is whole thing is inciting moshing and chaos,” she noted. “In this horrific Astroworld incident, there are so many people to be blamed for something this catastrophic happening.”

In a post shared to the Astroworld Twitter account on Saturday, it said that authorities “are looking into [a] series of cardiac arrests that took place” at the concert and that their “hearts are with the Astroworld festival family tonight.”

Since Friday, the concert has sparked several lawsuits and investigations into the festival attended by 50,000 people.