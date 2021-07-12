Nikki Haley Reacts to Protests in Cuba: ‘It Is Because of Communism’

On Monday, former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appeared on the Fox News segment America Reports to discuss the thousands of Cuban protestors who took to the streets to demand the end of their country’s communist regime.

While speaking to Sandra Smith, Haley explained her take on the protests, emphasizing that communism is to blame for the suffering of the Cuban people.

“Let’s be very clear what the reasoning is for the suffering of the people of Cuba. It is because of communism, without question. It’s because of corruption. It’s because of the fact that any money that goes into Cuba goes to the regime and doesn’t go to the people,” Haley said in the segment. “These people are desperate for freedom. They’re crying out for freedom knowing they’re going in harm’s way.”

On Sunday, news broke that the protestors, dubbed by some as “Freedom Fighters,” stormed the streets of Havana and other smaller cities across the island chanting the word “freedom,” and other slogans, such as "no tenemos miedo," meaning “we are not afraid.” Some Freedom Fighters carried American flags through the streets during the political demonstration.

On Monday, Haley shared tweets to show her support of the protests.

We stand with the courageous people of Cuba who are fighting for freedom against the evil communist regime that causes so much suffering. #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 12, 2021

Some members of the Biden administration actually think the protests in Cuba are about COVID-19 and not decades of oppression and suffering under a brutal communist regime.



How embarrassing. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 12, 2021

The people of Cuba deserve to be free and the US should stand with them.



But instead, Joe Biden rejoined the UN Human Rights Council alongside the communist dictatorship that oppresses its people. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 12, 2021

Miguel Díaz-Canel's call for violence against the protestors is despicable and must be condemned by every world leader—including Joe Biden.



Cubans are fed up with having their freedom taken away under communist rule and they deserve to be heard. #PatriaYVida — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 12, 2021

It was reported that internet access in Cuba was cut off as a result of the protests, as the former ambassador noted. “When they’re crying out for freedom, they’re cutting off the internet so that no one else can see this,” Haley said in the segment. She also pointed out that some police officers are using tear gas and other methods to be aggressive toward the protestors.

“America needs to learn this lesson,” Haley said in the segment. “When you start getting money the government’s doling out, they eventually own you. And when they own you, people suffer. That’s what we don’t want. We’re seeing a mission creep of socialism from Bernie and the squad saying ‘let’s give money out by stimuluses and everything else.’ We will pay a huge price in our freedom if we allow this to continue.”

Watch the full segment below: