Meghan Markle Personally Called GOP Senators to Push for Paid Family Leave: Report

Meghan Markle personally called two GOP senators to advocate for paid family leave, according to a report published by Politico this week.

Reportedly, Markle unexpectedly phoned Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) from a blocked caller ID to push the issue.

“I’m in my car. I’m driving. It says caller ID blocked. Honestly … I thought it was Sen. Manchin. His calls come in blocked. And she goes 'Sen. Capito?' I said, 'Yes.' She said, 'This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” Capito told Politico. “I couldn’t figure out how she got my number.”

Politico reporter Marianna LeVine shared Collins’ encounter with Markle on her Twitter.

“I was happy to talk with her. But I’m more interested in what the people of Maine are telling me about it,” Collins said to Levine. “[M]uch to my surprise, she called me on my private line and she introduced herself as the duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic.”

According to the report, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) gave the senators’ phone numbers to Markle. "I talked to each of the women senators and let them know that she's going to reach out, because she only completed two of the calls," Gillibrand said to Politico.

"She wants to be part of a working group to work on paid leave long term and she's going to be. Whether this comes to fruition now or later, she'll be part of a group of women that hopefully will work on paid leave together,” she continued. “She's going to call some others, so I let them know in advance."

Last month, Markle penned a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer (D-NY) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) advocating for paid family leave. The letter was published by the organization Paid Leave for All.

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she wrote. “In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country—because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs, and economic strength at the starting line.”

Markle’s latest push for paid family leave comes as Democrats grapple with including it in their spending bill. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) opposes its inclusion.