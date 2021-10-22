ICYMI: A Private School in Florida Requires Students to Stay Home for 30 Days After Each COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

A private school in Florida is requiring students to stay home for 30 days after each Wuhan coronavirus vaccination dose they receive.

Centner Academy, a private elementary and middle school in Miami, sent a letter to parents last week informing them of the policy. The letter, obtained by local station WSVN, said that students must stay at home following their vaccine doses and booster shots.

"Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free," the letter reportedly said. In addition, the letter suggested that parents consider getting their children vaccinated in the summer, “when there will be time for the potential transmission of shedding onto others to decrease.”

This phenomenon, known as “vaccine shedding” means that those who obtain the vaccine could be spreaders of the virus. On the Centers for Disease Control’s website, it states that this can only occur when a vaccine contains a “weakened” version of the virus.

In a statement to The Washington Post, co-founder David Centner said that the policy is a “precautionary measure” and that “the school is not opining as to whether unexplained phenomena have a basis in fact, however, we prefer to err on the side of caution when making decisions that impact the health of the school community.”

On Centner’s website, the only statement listed under the school’s vaccine policy is “we value freedom of choice and honor freedom of religion. We are proud that our happiness school takes a comprehensive look at vaccine policies statewide, and we accept religious exemptions in-lieu of proof of vaccination.” In a separate post on the school’s website, it states that “[t]here is no one size fits all to vaccines.”