Abortion

ICYMI: Director Says He Will Not Shoot Upcoming Series in Texas Over Near-Total Abortion Ban

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
ICYMI: Director Says He Will Not Shoot Upcoming Series in Texas Over Near-Total Abortion Ban

Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Recently, film director and producer David Simon said he will not film his upcoming HBO series in Texas, according to plan, because of the state’s newly-enacted law banning abortions after fetal heartbeat detection. 

Simon, who wrote and produced “The Wire” had intended to film an upcoming HBO series in the Dallas/Fort Worth area before the law, S.B. 8, was enacted. Now, he claims he can’t ask his female staff and crew to “forgo civil liberties to film there.”

In a slew of angry tweets, Simon slammed S.B. 8 and fired off users who pointed out that his work should have nothing to do with abortion rights. The Dallas Film and Creative Industries Office even chimed in, stating that those who boycott the state over the law are serving to “further disenfranchise those who live there.”

Simon went back-and-forth with several Twitter users over his stance.

In 2019, Simon was one of many Hollywood figures who vowed not to film in Georgia following the enaction of an abortion-restrictive law in the state. As we reported, Simon wrote via Twitter that he will not consider filming in the Peach State “until we can be assured the health options and civil liberties of our female colleagues are unimpaired.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
For Consumers, 'Build Back Better' Is Going to Start Getting Replaced by These Three Words Soon
Matt Vespa
Tuesday Was a Very Busy Day for Terry McAuliffe and His Education Plan
Rebecca Downs
Here Are the Two Major Issues Holding Up the Dems' Spending Bills...And It's Driving Them Insane
Matt Vespa
Why One Man Has His Organ Transplant Surgery Delayed. Prepare to Be Hit With Stupidity
Matt Vespa
Poll: Over Half of Bay Area Residents Plan to Leave Area, More Would If They Could
Rebecca Downs
Democrats Melting Down: GOP Flips Long-Held Blue Seat in Iowa Special Election
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular