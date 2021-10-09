Former Planned Parenthood Director Turned Pro-Life Advocate Slams Billie Eilish’s Pro-Abortion Speech

Former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life supporter Abby Johnson responded to singer Billie Eilish’s pro-abortion commentary shared at her concert last weekend.

As I reported, last weekend Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish played a show at the Austin City Limits festival in Texas where she stopped her set in between songs to attack Texas’ newly-enacted law, S.B. 8, that prohibits abortion after fetal heartbeat detection.

“During her set, Eilish, 19, stopped in between songs and ripped into S.B. 8, which took effect Sept. 1. In a video posted to Twitter, Eilish can be seen giving the audience her middle finger during her monologue. She said she’s ‘sick and tired of old men’ and to ‘shut the f— up about our bodies.’ ‘When they made that s— a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. Because I wanted to punish this f—— place for allowing that to happen here,’ Eilish said on stage. A visual stating ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ played in the background. ‘But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f—— victims. And you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f— up,’ she continued. ‘My body, my f—— choice.’”

In response, Johnson shared an image of Eilish performing with the words “Billie Eilish nearly canceled Texas show due to Heartbeat Bill: ‘My Body, My F-Ing Choice.’”

“News Flash: If it has a separate heartbeat and DNA than you, it’s NOT. YOUR. BODY!” Johnson stated in the caption.

Johnson, a prominent voice in the pro-life movement, is the founder of the ministry “And Then There Were None,” which is dedicated to helping people who work in the abortion industry leave and transition into new careers. Previously, she worked for Planned Parenthood as a clinic director in Texas.