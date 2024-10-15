CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy

We all know why she was doing it, but now there’s polling showing, as expected, this move by the Kamala Harris camp was an abject disaster. CNN’s Dana Bash on October 7 said the quiet part out loud about the vice president’s recent media schedule: They’re trying to “move the needle.” The Democrats were in desperation mode because, at the time, the internal polling showed a race where Democrats rightly were not confident of victory. It’s why they’re trotting out popular Democrats, like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, to gin up the base.

Dana Bash saying the quiet part out loud about Kamala Harris' "media blitz" this week. Kamala Harris is doing interviews because her campaign is desperately trying to "move the needle":

"They're not moving the needle. This is not me saying this, this is the Harris people… pic.twitter.com/q2RArAef75 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 7, 2024

And if you’re going to blitz the media, it can’t be with Howard Stern, The View, and other outlets whose hosts are unabashedly pro-Kamala. CNN’s Dana Bash made those remarks about Kamala wanting to move the needle. I’d hope the NBC News poll confirms what many of us already knew about her: she can’t move the needle because she’s grossly unqualified, a political dolt, and uncomfortably awkward in public. In September, NBC had Harris up five over Donald Trump. She’s now tied 48/48 with the former president, and her favorability took a nine-point hit, too.

Meanwhile, Kamala is doing atrociously with black voters, especially black men ages 18-44. Alas, this is why Obama is being deployed to attack black male voters for not being excited about a woman who is near-certifiable and mentally handicapped.

It’s too late to media blitz your way to victory, Kamala. It’s also way too late to shore up your appalling deficits among those in the Obama coalition.