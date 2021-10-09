CDC Vaccine Advisers Schedule Meetings to Discuss Boosters and Vaccines for Children

Vaccine advisers for the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have scheduled two upcoming meetings to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and vaccines for children ages 5-11, CNN reported this week.

According to the report, the CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet on Oct. 20 and 21 to discuss booster shots, specifically, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. Currently, Johnson & Johnson is seeking FDA approval for their booster and Moderna works on developing a booster, possibly, a combination vaccine against the seasonal flu and Wuhan coronavirus booster. Next month, the ACIP will reportedly meet on Nov. 2 and 3 to discuss pediatric COVID-19 vaccination.

On a different note, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly scheduled two meetings pertaining to boosters on Oct. 14 and 15. On Oct. 26, FDA advisers will convene to discuss Pfizer’s application for vaccines for children ages 5-11. We reported this week that last month the company had announced that there were "positive topline results" for vaccine trials in this age demographic.

As of right now, Pfizer’s booster shot has approval from the FDA for individuals age 65 and over and for individuals who are high-risk at contracting severe COVID-19.

This week, we covered how a group of COVID-19 experts reportedly urged the Biden administration to scale back its agenda regarding booster shots. The experts on an off-the-record call with federal health officials reportedly said that current U.S. data on vaccine performance does not justify the widespread use of booster shots to combat breakthrough COVID-19 cases and slow the spread.

While President Biden continues to push for boosters, we will see if the CDC and FDA will follow suit.