GOP Rep Slams Biden Administration’s Pro-Abortion Agenda: Our Laws Must Uphold the Value of Each Person’s Life

On Tuesday, House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA) delivered remarks defending the Hyde Amendment and addressing the government’s responsibility to uphold the dignity of life.

Rodgers opened up her remarks by posing the question “should taxpayer money be used to fund abortions?” She noted that the majority of Americans believe taxpayer dollars should not be used to fund abortion or subsidize insurance plans that cover abortions. But, as we reported, President Biden omitted the longstanding Hyde Amendment from the 2022 budget, which opens the door for taxpayer-funded elective abortions.

“As a pro-life woman, I want to share with you my story. I’ve never had an abortion but I have thought in my younger years of what I would do if I found myself pregnant and alone. It would have been a desperate situation. I can imagine an abortion seeming like an easy solution,” Rodgers said. “It breaks my heart to think anyone would consider abortion as their only option or their best option.”

In her remarks, Rodgers detailed her journey to becoming a mom and raising a child diagnosed with Down syndrome, as Down syndrome has long been a component of the abortion argument.

“Growing up, I was not much of a ‘baby person.’ I was 35 and single when I was elected to Congress and I didn’t know if becoming a mom would even happen for me. Today, I can testify that bringing a new life into the world is the most amazing thing. Being a mom to three beautiful children is the best part of life,” Rodgers attested. “Our oldest, Cole, now 14, was born with an extra 21st chromosome. It’s the most common chromosomal abnormality – Down syndrome. In this debate over abortion, Down syndrome has been at the forefront.” She recalled disability advocate Frank Stephens’ speech at a congressional hearing in 2017, where he stated “I’m a man with Down syndrome and my life is worth living.”

Rodgers added on, explaining how over time, people have recognized certain (sometimes, common) medical practices and procedures as inhumane and have ceased performing them. She hopes that abortion follows suit.

“We learned from science, research, and technology. My hope is that we learn again and reject abortion because it is inhumane. As Pope Francis calls it, we have adopted a ‘throwaway’ culture for the weak, disabled, and disposable,” Rodgers said. “My challenge before us all is to be warriors of human dignity and win the future. Let’s focus on the very foundation of our laws – that they must uphold the value and potential of every person’s life. I urge my colleagues to join me and save the Hyde Amendment.”

Previously, Biden supported the Hyde Amendment up until 2019 when he announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election. Originally signed into law by President Carter, the Hyde Amendment was reenacted every year by every president – Republican and Democrat – for more than 40 years. This is the first instance in decades that the amendment is excluded altogether.

Watch Rodgers’ remarks below.