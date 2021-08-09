Pro-life Nonprofit Live Action Releases Realistic Prenatal Development Animation Project

On Monday, pro-life nonprofit Live Action announced the release of “Baby Olivia,” a world-class animation project depicting medically accurate prenatal development.

“Baby Olivia” was collaborative project between the organization and world-class animators, top-notch OBGYNs, and former abortion doctors to create the realistic and precise representation of an unborn child (Olivia) growing in her mother’s womb. The three-minute-long video vividly portrays each stage of prenatal development from conception to 38 weeks of pregnancy.

Lila Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, issued a statement in a press release regarding the release of Baby Olivia and the potency of seeing a “behind the scenes” look at fetal development.

“As I’ve encountered hundreds of thousands of women through my work with Live Action, I’ve always been frustrated by the lack of real education on prenatal development,” Rose said in the statement on Monday. “As a pregnant woman myself, I know the power of seeing your child on ultrasound, and I wanted to bring to life this little person developing rapidly each week.”

Live Action worked hand-in-hand with a team of animators to document even the tiniest details of human life, including fingernails, eyelashes, hiccups, and Olivia’s first heartbeat. “Baby Olivia gives the world a peek inside the womb never seen before,” Rose said in the statement.

According to Live Action’s website, Baby Olivia was reviewed and authenticated by several medical experts. Some of these include Medical College of Wisconsin’s Dr. David Bolender, Ph.D., Charlotte Lozier Institute’s Dr. Tara Sander Lee and Dr. Katrina Furth, Jeffrey Barrows, DO, MA (Ethics), senior vice president of bioethics and public policy for Christian Medical & Dental Associations, and Michelle Cretella, MD, executive director of the American College of Pediatricians.

“As we prepare for the Supreme Court to hear a case that reconsiders Roe v. Wade’s wildly unjust legalization of abortion, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, our team is working to make sure Olivia is seen across the globe and by parents, leaders, and legislators everywhere,” Rose said in the statement. In an analysis conducted by Vinea Research, 12 percent of viewers who were not pro-life were moved to a pro-life position after watching Baby Olivia. Another 37 percent of viewers felt “more pro-life’ after watching.

“Baby Olivia should be shown to anyone considering abortion – in schools, at pregnancy resource centers, at churches, and in sidewalk advocacy,” Rose said in a statement “We can’t wait to see the impact Olivia makes.”

Check out Baby Olivia below: