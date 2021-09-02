Over 80 Percent of Eligible Californians Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

This week, California surpassed the 80 percent threshold of eligible individuals who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday.

In a press release, the governor’s office detailed the measures the state has put in place to encourage California constituents ages 12 and older to get vaccinated. This achievement also follows the Food and Drug Administration’s full and final approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older.

MILESTONE: More than 80% of eligible Californians have at least one dose of the #COVID19 vaccine & we continue to lead the nation with 48M shots in arms.



Now, we're in a pandemic of the unvaccinated as they fill up hospitals & ICUs.



Vaccines are how we end this pandemic.

“Getting vaccinated is the key to protecting against COVID-19 and the faster-spreading Delta variant – it’s how we end this thing.” Newsom said in the press release. “California has put more shots in arms than any other state. We’ve made incredible progress vaccinating our population in a remarkably short amount of time, and our work continues to close the gap in our most impacted communities.”

Some of the measures put in place over the months included implementing vaccine verification or testing requirements for state workers and school workers. Another policy in place is vaccine verification for all healthcare workers.

Additionally, the state is encouraging private companies and local governments to adopt vaccine verification systems for their employees. Many major companies headquartered in California, such as Google and Netflix, have followed suit with this particular policy. “The push will allow business owners to worry less about closing their doors due to a COVID-19 outbreak and promote the state’s ongoing economic recovery,” the press release states.

Other COVID-19 prevention policies spearheaded by the Democratic governor include universal masking in K-12 school settings, rolling out vaccination incentives, and requiring masks in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

As we previously reported, Vermont hit the 80 percent vaccination threshold in June, relinquishing all remaining Wuhan coronavirus restrictions in the state. Although California has now reached the same stat, we will see if Newsom lifts any covid restrictions.

Newsom’s upcoming recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14. The governor’s handling of coronavirus, among other issues, are sure to be at the top of voters' minds as they head to the polls.