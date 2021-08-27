Texas Congressman Warns of Terrorism on Southern Border Following Suicide Bombings in Afghanistan

A Texas congressman took to social media to warn of international terrorists possibly reaching the U.S.-Mexico border following the surge of immigrant crossings at the border simultaneous with the horrific suicide bombings in Afghanistan that killed 13 American service members.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who represents Texas’ 23rd Congressional district, issued a warning that we could see “another 9/11” if our southern border isn’t secured amid the chaos in Afghanistan.

“This is 100% incompetence by the administration. This isn’t the first time they’ve been incompetent. You know they’re incompetent the way they’re handling the southern border and it’s essentially keeping us insecure and unsafe at a time where the world is anything but,” Gonzales stated in the video. “Things are as bad as they’ve ever been. The last thing I want to see is a suicide bomb go off in the United States. Another 9/11.”

Gonzales, who assumed office in January, noted that his district encompasses 42 percent of the southern border.

“That’s what this administration’s incompetency has created. The environment to – welcoming these terrorists – to come and attack us at home. It’s real. I mean, it is real. And look, people on the terrorist watch list have already been captured, have already been caught, trying to come through the southern border. This isn’t a ‘it could possibly happen’ given a doomsday approach...This is real. This is already happening,” Gonzales said in the video.

“If anything that we should learn from today, is we have to secure our southern border. We do not want to see the carnage that has happened abroad to happen at our shores.”

Watch the video below.