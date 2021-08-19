Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Dodges Question When Asked if U.S. Military Considers the Taliban an Enemy

On Thursday, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby dodged questions in a televised interview regarding the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, including if the United States military considers the Taliban an enemy.

In the interview, which aired on Fox News, Bret Baier asked Kirby questions regarding the Taliban recapture of Afghanistan after American forces withdrew from the country. The situation has since upended, with thousands of troops reportedly deploying to Afghanistan to aid with the departure.

"Does the U.S. military consider the Taliban an enemy?" Baier pressed.

"Our focus right now, the thing we're working against right now is time and space. And we want to get as many people out of Kabul as we can in as little amount of time as we can. There is no hostile interactions right now between American forces and the Taliban. And we want to keep it that way," Kirby answered.

Bret Baier asks Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby if the U.S. military considers the Taliban an enemy.



Kirby dodges the question. pic.twitter.com/D72tRXrsxl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 19, 2021

In another instance, Baier asked Kirby if there is a deal with the Taliban that restricts U.S. forces to the airport in Kabul. Kirby said that Americans are getting through the checkpoints and getting onto planes.

"No," Kirby answered. "There's no deal that restricts forces to the airport but Bret, that's where the mission is. The troops are there for really two things. One, to keep that airport safe and secure for people and for flight operations and two, to make sure that those flight operations can go as unimpeded as possible with few delays."

Bret interjected, "But if the British can take their paratroopers, and they can get in vehicles and go get their people, and get them to the airport, why can't the U.S. do that? If there is a deal with the Taliban to provide safe passage, why is it left to the Americans outside of that ring to get there on their own? Why can't we send vehicles to go get them?"

"We have not seen any great impediments to the safe passage that the Taliban have agreed to facilitate. Americans are getting through those checkpoints, and they are getting onto the base on the airfield, and they are being flown out of Kabul. I won't speak to potential, future operations that may or may not be conducted. What I can tell you is that the operation that we're conducting now, and that is to keep that airfield open and running and Americans are getting through the lines and they are getting onto planes."