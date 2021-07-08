Candace Owens Responds to Liberals Claiming She’s Pro-Choice: ‘I Have Always Been Pro Medical-Choice'

On Wednesday, political commentator Candace Owens responded to claims from liberals on Twitter who "commended" her for becoming “pro-choice” after she shared a series of tweets describing medical freedom as an individual right.

In her tweets, Owens attacked the idea that individuals should be coerced in any way into obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes at a time where a slew of universities and workplaces are rolling out to require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and students who wish to retain their job or enrollment. Owens noted that she will not require her employees to receive the vaccine.

Not one person in my family will ever touch the Covid-19 vaccine.

That is the decision that we have made, unabashedly, as a family.

Medical freedom is an individual right that should NEVER be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 7, 2021

As an employer— I can assure you that no employee at my company will ever be pressured to put any substance into their body as a condition of their employment.



Medical freedom is a corporate policy. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 7, 2021

Any product that invokes elements of fear, bribery, and coercion to render your submission should be questioned. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 7, 2021

Naturally, liberals twisted Owen’s own words against her. Her sentence regarding medical freedom as “an individual right that should NEVER be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government,” was used as a weapon to troll her, as users began calling her “pro-choice” and calling for the removal of notable Republicans from the government.

Bold move by Candace to come out as pro-choice https://t.co/UiZJdv2iRJ — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) July 8, 2021

You pro-choice now? — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) July 8, 2021

Nice to see you’ve joined the pro-choice movement.



I agree we need to remove anti-choice officials from power. Let’s start with Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/jpWUL3dVU3 — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) July 8, 2021

We’re just thrilled to have you join the Pro-Choice movement. — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) July 8, 2021

Thank you for supporting the case for being pro choice @RealCandaceO https://t.co/BwkvEYHx3R — Trishelle (@TrishelleC) July 8, 2021

candace owens is officially pro choice! pic.twitter.com/iNSSko7Udv — matt (@mattxiv) July 8, 2021

On Thursday, Owens took to Twitter to briefly respond to the masses claiming she’s “pro-choice.”

I have always been pro medical-choice and anti-the murder of infants.

Not sure why this seems to have startled some on the Left who wish to conflate the two ideologies. https://t.co/fFzHuaukrO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 8, 2021

Furthermore, Owen’s addressed one particular user who seemed exceptionally bent out of shape regarding her family’s decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This made me laugh at loud.

You people are genuinely nuts. Lol https://t.co/k60ZGMh36v — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 8, 2021

Owens has been a vocal proponent of the pro-life movement for years, and has previously called out Planned Parenthood for “exterminating” black Americans. Owens' ideology, as explained above, separates the right for a woman to have an abortion from a person’s right to bodily autonomy to choose whether or not to obtain a vaccine.

It’s not surprising that her tweets were posted when they were, as just this week the Biden administration announced its intentions to reportedly go door-to-door to communities where coronavirus vaccination rates are low to promote the vaccine. This, along with schools and businesses with vaccination requirements, completely neglects the "medical freedom" Owens pointed out.

So, if liberals will continue to chant, “my body my choice,” it should apply to the coronavirus vaccine as well, as explained by Fox News’ Lisa Boothe on Wednesday.