Vaccine

Candace Owens Responds to Liberals Claiming She’s Pro-Choice: ‘I Have Always Been Pro Medical-Choice'

Madeline Leesman
Posted: Jul 08, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

On Wednesday, political commentator Candace Owens responded to claims from liberals on Twitter who "commended" her for becoming “pro-choice” after she shared a series of tweets describing medical freedom as an individual right.

In her tweets, Owens attacked the idea that individuals should be coerced in any way into obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes at a time where a slew of universities and workplaces are rolling out to require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and students who wish to retain their job or enrollment. Owens noted that she will not require her employees to receive the vaccine.

Naturally, liberals twisted Owen’s own words against her. Her sentence regarding medical freedom as “an individual right that should NEVER be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government,” was used as a weapon to troll her,  as users began calling her “pro-choice” and calling for the removal of notable Republicans from the government.

On Thursday, Owens took to Twitter to briefly respond to the masses claiming she’s “pro-choice.”

Furthermore, Owen’s addressed one particular user who seemed exceptionally bent out of shape regarding her family’s decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Owens has been a vocal proponent of the pro-life movement for years, and has previously called out Planned Parenthood for “exterminating” black Americans. Owens' ideology, as explained above, separates the right for a woman to have an abortion from a person’s right to bodily autonomy to choose whether or not to obtain a vaccine.

It’s not surprising that her tweets were posted when they were, as just this week the Biden administration announced its intentions to reportedly go door-to-door to communities where coronavirus vaccination rates are low to promote the vaccine. This, along with schools and businesses with vaccination requirements, completely neglects the "medical freedom" Owens pointed out. 

So, if liberals will continue to chant, “my body my choice,” it should apply to the coronavirus vaccine as well, as explained by Fox News’ Lisa Boothe on Wednesday.

Most Popular