WATCH: 'The View' Host Has to Eat Her Own Words After Racist Remark About Nikki Haley

Lindsay Wigo
Lindsay Wigo
|
 @LindsayWigo
|
Posted: Sep 20, 2022 5:15 PM
The insane ladies of "The View" are back — this time with a not-so-subtle racist remark aimed at former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Host Sunny Hostin took shots at Haley, calling her a racial “chameleon” for going by Nikki instead of her given name, Nimrata. According to Hostin, Haley doesn’t embrace her ethnicity because she goes by her middle name.

What’s the irony in this? “Sunny” Hostin’s real name is Asunción — but claims that Americans are too stupid to pronounce it correctly so she goes by Sunny. As expected, liberals are quick to point fingers at anyone but themselves, especially if it’s a Republican woman.

