This 2019 Clip of Democrats Is Coming Back to Haunt Them Amid Shutdown Showdown

A 2019 clip from a Democratic presidential debate is making the rounds on social media as Democrats continue keeping the government shut down over demands that include giving taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal immigrants. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claims that’s a “lie,” but as Vice President JD Vance has noted, “It’s not a talking point. It is in the text of the bill that they initially gave to us to reopen the government.”

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would result in nearly $200 billion spent on healthcare for illegal immigrants and other non-citizens over the next decade — enough to fund the entire Children’s Health Insurance Program.

FACT: Democrats' proposal would once again allow those improperly granted asylum and parole under Biden's open borders scheme to receive Medicaid.

FACT: Democrats' proposal would require Medicaid to pay more for emergency care provided to illegal aliens than it does for American patients who are disabled, elderly, or children.

FACT: Democrats' proposal would allow California to continue exploiting a loophole to fund Medicaid for illegal aliens.

FACT: Democrats' proposal would reinstate a special Obamacare subsidy for non-citizens — for which low-income American citizens are not eligible.

FACT: Democrats' proposal would repeal a generational $50 billion investment in rural healthcare.

FACT: Democrats' proposal would take Health Savings Accounts away from ten million American citizens. (White House)

That's why Vance and others are reminding voters that this is a position many of the same Democrats who voted to keep the government closed took years ago.

Note that many of the people raising their hands are current Senate Democrats who voted to shut down the government. https://t.co/ZyK0bbkfvY — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

Fox News's Lawrence Jones even used the clip during an interview with Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen when she claimed she's never heard any of her colleagues push for taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants.

Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: I haven't heard anybody in my party saying illegals should get taxpayer-funded health care!



*ROLLS THE TAPE*



Fox: "That's literally every member of your party from moderate to more progressive..." pic.twitter.com/ziu6pMhLKO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 2, 2025





Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

