This 2019 Clip of Democrats Is Coming Back to Haunt Them Amid Shutdown Showdown

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 03, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/John Locher, File

A 2019 clip from a Democratic presidential debate is making the rounds on social media as Democrats continue keeping the government shut down over demands that include giving taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal immigrants. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claims that’s a “lie,” but as Vice President JD Vance has noted, “It’s not a talking point. It is in the text of the bill that they initially gave to us to reopen the government.” 

  • FACT: Democrats’ proposal would result in nearly $200 billion spent on healthcare for illegal immigrants and other non-citizens over the next decade — enough to fund the entire Children’s Health Insurance Program.
  • FACT: Democrats’ proposal would once again allow those improperly granted asylum and parole under Biden’s open borders scheme to receive Medicaid.
  • FACT: Democrats’ proposal would require Medicaid to pay more for emergency care provided to illegal aliens than it does for American patients who are disabled, elderly, or children.
  • FACT: Democrats’ proposal would allow California to continue exploiting a loophole to fund Medicaid for illegal aliens.
  • FACT: Democrats’ proposal would reinstate a special Obamacare subsidy for non-citizens — for which low-income American citizens are not eligible.
  • FACT: Democrats’ proposal would repeal a generational $50 billion investment in rural healthcare.
  • FACT: Democrats’ proposal would take Health Savings Accounts away from ten million American citizens. (White House)

That's why Vance and others are reminding voters that this is a position many of the same Democrats who voted to keep the government closed took years ago. 

Fox News's Lawrence Jones even used the clip during an interview with Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen when she claimed she's never heard any of her colleagues push for taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants. 


 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

