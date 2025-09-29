Watch What Happens After Anti-ICE Protester Gets Out of Car to Yell at Federal Agents

An anti-ICE protester in Massachusetts was apparently so consumed by rage against agents enforcing federal law that she forgot to put her car in park before she went to berate the officers arresting an illegal immigrant. As a result, the vehicle drove into a lake and sank.

Sharing video of the incident on X, the Department of Homeland Security mockingly told the woman she couldn’t park there.

As the woman’s car inches further into the water, a voice in the clip can be heard saying, “Well that sucks. Look at that, Lucy. Her car got lost.”

An agent can also be seen in the short video leading away an illegal immigrant in handcuffs.

On Sept. 6, DHS launched Patriot 2.0 targeting Massachusetts to remove “the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state…following the success of Operation Patriot in May,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but protect them at the peril of law-abiding American citizens," she added. "ICE is arresting rapists, child abusers, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

Upton, Mass., where this incident occurred, according to Fox News's Bill Melugin, is about 40 minutes away from Boston.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

