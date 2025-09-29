The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Democrats Really Picked the Worst Person to Run for Governor in New Jersey,...
I Guess Kamala Harris Didn't Know About Charlie Kirk's Assassination With These Remarks
The Libs Melted Down Over James Comey's Indictment
VIP
There Was Some Trouble Before the Steelers-Vikings Game in Ireland
Democrats Hate America and Americans, Hate Them Back
They Came for Chickens but Left a Family Shattered
(Why We’re Not) Out of the Woods
Bravo! It Just Doesn't Matter
Shutdown Politics Favors the Republicans Now
'Absolutely Absurd': Johnson Pushes Back on What Jeffries Claimed About the Continuing Res...
VIP
WaPo Editorial Board Had Some Brutal Things to Say About Harris Amid Book...
DEI-Run University of Arizona Acting Like the Mob Toward Professor Who Objected to...
I Saw Hospital ER Staff Trashing Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

Watch What Happens After Anti-ICE Protester Gets Out of Car to Yell at Federal Agents

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 29, 2025 10:15 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

An anti-ICE protester in Massachusetts was apparently so consumed by rage against agents enforcing federal law that she forgot to put her car in park before she went to berate the officers arresting an illegal immigrant. As a result, the vehicle drove into a lake and sank.   

Advertisement

Sharing video of the incident on X, the Department of Homeland Security mockingly told the woman she couldn’t park there.

As the woman’s car inches further into the water, a voice in the clip can be heard saying, “Well that sucks. Look at that, Lucy. Her car got lost.”

An agent can also be seen in the short video leading away an illegal immigrant in handcuffs. 

On Sept. 6, DHS launched Patriot 2.0 targeting Massachusetts to remove “the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state…following the success of Operation Patriot in May,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but protect them at the peril of law-abiding American citizens," she added. "ICE is arresting rapists, child abusers, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

Recommended

They Came for Chickens but Left a Family Shattered Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Upton, Mass., where this incident occurred, according to Fox News's Bill Melugin, is about 40 minutes away from Boston. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Came for Chickens but Left a Family Shattered Jeff Charles
The Democrat Freakshow Freakout Is All About Desperation Kurt Schlichter
I Guess Kamala Harris Didn't Know About Charlie Kirk's Assassination With These Remarks Matt Vespa
'Absolutely Absurd': Johnson Pushes Back on What Jeffries Claimed About the Continuing Resolution Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Really Picked the Worst Person to Run for Governor in New Jersey, Didn't They? Matt Vespa
Democrats Hate America and Americans, Hate Them Back Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Came for Chickens but Left a Family Shattered Jeff Charles
Advertisement