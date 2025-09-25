Patel Reveals What Was Written on Note Recovered From ICE Shooter

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency has been working around the clock to seize evidence and process data related to Wednesday’s shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas.

One detainee was killed in the attack and two others were injured. The shooter, identified as Joshua Jahn, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities quickly determined there was an “ideological motive” behind the shooting after anti-ICE messaging was found on rounds near the suspect. Thursday's update indicates a "high degree of pre-attack planning" was involved in the shooting, Patel said.

In the interest of transparency, he revealed the following findings:

- The perp downloaded a document titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management" containing a list of DHS facilities. - He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" between 9/23-9/24.-Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents. - One of the handwritten notes recovered read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?" - Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning.

@FBIDallas and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom. This @FBI is committed to providing timely updates, as promised:



The director said more updates will be made "when able."

