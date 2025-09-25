Why JD Vance Went Scorched Earth on the Fake News Press Yesterday
Scott Bessent Proves He's an Utter Savage...and His Target This Time Was Kamala...
Did Hillary Have Another Deplorables Moment...While Trying to Say We Shouldn't Have Those...
Fired for His Faith: Timken’s Broken Promise and Blatant Retaliation
Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government...
Megyn Kelly Humiliates Student Who Tried to Blame Trump for Charlie Kirk’s Death
Questions Emerge Over America250 Direction and Leadership After Executive Director’s Remov...
DHS Shreds False Claim That ICE Agents Used 5-Year-Old Autistic Girl as Bait
Trump Admin Partners With Elon Musk’s xAI to Supercharge Government Operations
'The Trump Effect': White House Responds to New Economic Data
Republicans Rip Democrats' CR Demands As 'Unhinged'
The Escalator and Teleprompter Weren't the Only Issues Trump Had at the UN
VIP
If You Listen to This Singer, You May Want to See What She...
VIP
Democrats' Gubernatorial Nominee in New Jersey Smears Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

Patel Reveals What Was Written on Note Recovered From ICE Shooter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 25, 2025 11:20 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency has been working around the clock to seize evidence and process data related to Wednesday’s shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

One detainee was killed in the attack and two others were injured. The shooter, identified as Joshua Jahn, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Authorities quickly determined there was an “ideological motive” behind the shooting after anti-ICE messaging was found on rounds near the suspect. Thursday's update indicates a "high degree of pre-attack planning" was involved in the shooting, Patel said. 

In the interest of transparency, he revealed the following findings: 

- The perp downloaded a document titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management" containing a list of DHS facilities. 

- He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" between 9/23-9/24.-Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents. 

- One of the handwritten notes recovered read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?"

- Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning. 

Recommended

Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The director said more updates will be made "when able."

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Megyn Kelly Humiliates Student Who Tried to Blame Trump for Charlie Kirk’s Death Jeff Charles
Questions Emerge Over America250 Direction and Leadership After Executive Director’s Removal Amy Curtis
The Phones Are Trying to Kill Us! Ann Coulter
'The Trump Effect': White House Responds to New Economic Data Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement