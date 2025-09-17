Mike Pence Has a New Job

Former Vice President Mike Pence is joining George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy Government as a distinguished professor of practice, GMU said in an announcement on Tuesday.

Pence “brings decades of public service, executive leadership, and policy experience into the classroom,” the university said, pointing to his roles as vice president, the 50th governor of Indiana, and as a former U.S. congressman.

As a professor of practice, Pence will contribute to undergraduate courses beginning in spring 2026 and in public-facing seminars that explore the intersection of politics, leadership, and national governance. His insights into legislative negotiation, executive decision-making, and crisis management—shaped during a time of global pandemic, domestic unrest, and international uncertainty—will offer students an uncommon vantage point into recent history and contemporary challenges. He is also expected to share lessons drawn from his experience on the campaign trail, in the West Wing, and as president of the U.S. Senate. (GMU)

“It’s a privilege to join the Schar School as Professor of Practice,” Pence said in a statement. “Throughout my years of public service, I have seen firsthand the importance of principled leadership and fidelity to the Constitution in shaping the future of our nation. I look forward to sharing these lessons with the next generation of American leaders and learning from the remarkable students and faculty of George Mason University.

“Higher education plays a vital role in preparing Americans not only for career success, but also for lives of service and integrity," Pence continued. "Now more than ever we should be investing our time and resources into civil discourse on campus, and I’m honored to contribute to that mission. I look forward to helping students apply enduring American principles to the pressing policy and leadership challenges of our time, ensuring that the values which have guided our nation for generations continue to strengthen the character and promise of our Republic.”

