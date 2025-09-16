Wait, Biden's FBI Was Spying on Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA?
Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks...
Did Charlie Kirk’s Killer Have Help? The FBI Is Investigating.
Rubio Visits Israel, Opens Pilgrimage Road With Netanyahu, Reaffirms U.S. Support of Israe...
Iconic Actor Robert Redford Dead at 89
Paul Collins: An Extraordinary American Life
Trump Administration Unveils Historic $500 Million Boost for Charter Schools Amid Educatio...
Judge Throws Out Terrorism Charges in Luigi Mangione Case
Trump Files Massive Defamation and Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times
VIP
Dems Are Going to Hate Manchin's New Book
Appeals Court Ruling Keeps Cook on the Job...for Now
For the Record: Yes, the Monster Who Murdered Charlie Kirk is a Leftist
The Death of the University
Reflecting on a Grim Week
Tipsheet

Bondi Attempts to Clarify Her 'Hate Speech' Remarks That Set Off Conservatives

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 16, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday attempted to clarify remarks she made about "hate speech" that set off conservatives, with critics pointing to Charlie Kirk’s own words to push back on the AG.

Advertisement

During an interview on "The Katie Miller Podcast," Bondi argued “there’s free speech and then there’s hate speech,” saying the government would go after those who target individuals with hate speech. But as The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression pointed out, "there is no hate speech exception to the First Amendment." 

Recommended

Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On Tuesday, she attempted to clarify her remarks.

Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over. 

Under 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), it is a federal crime to transmit “any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.” Likewise, 18 U.S.C. § 876 and 18 U.S.C. § 115 make it a felony to threaten public officials, members of Congress, or their families. 

You cannot call for someone’s murder. You cannot swat a Member of Congress. You cannot dox a conservative family and think it will be brushed off as “free speech.” These acts are punishable crimes, and every single threat will be met with the full force of the law. 

Free speech protects ideas, debate, even dissent but it does NOT and will NEVER protect violence. 

It is clear this violent rhetoric is designed to silence others from voicing conservative ideals. 

We will never be silenced. Not for our families, not for our freedoms, and never for Charlie. His legacy will not be erased by fear or intimidation.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

FREE SPEECH PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Could Not Stand His Liberal Co-Host's Word Games on Political Violence Matt Vespa
This Dem Senator's Thread About Charlie Kirk and Political Violence Is Mental Illness Matt Vespa
Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Adolf Hitler Never Killed Anybody Mark Lewis
It’s Not Cancel Culture, It’s Consequences Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement