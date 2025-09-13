Ben Shapiro Has Two Words For Those Who Think Kirk's Assassination Will Silence Free Speech

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s political assassination, lawmakers are increasingly fearful for their safety in public events. Some are rethinking town halls, others have already canceled events. Speaker Mike Johnson has also acknowledged the urgency of adding security protections for members.

"We have got to protect people running for public office or nobody will," he said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also touched on this issue during a moving speech Friday morning, noting that Kirk being murdered championing free speech makes it "more difficult for people to feel like they can share their ideas.”

But others are striking a defiant tone in the wake of Kirk’s murder.

Ben Shapiro, for instance, quashed rumors he was canceling upcoming events on college campuses.

“I saw a lot of rumors online today. I was made aware of this by my team that I canceled some sort of college tour. That’s bulls—,” Shapiro said. “I saw those rumors. They are false. I will be coming to college campuses, many of them this year. We’re not going to be deterred.”

Instead of retreating, Shapiro will continue to speak out, offering two words to anyone trying to put an end to the free exchange of ideas.

“Charlie’s voice is not silent,” he said. “We’re going to pick up that blood-stained microphone where Charlie left it. And to those who would intimidate, who would seek to stop us, who would seek to end free discussion, who believe that they have ownership over public spaces, and can violently threaten and kill people who speak freely. We are not going to stop. I have two words: f— you.



“We will not stop telling the truth, we will never stop telling the truth, we will never stop debating and discussing, we will never stop standing up for what America is and for what you should be,” Shapiro concluded. “And we will never let Charlie Kirk’s voice die.”