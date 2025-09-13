Why the NYT Needed to Correct Their Article on Charlie Kirk
A Dem Rep Was Heard Saying How He Truly Felt About Charlie Kirk's...
Who's That Bearded Man Caught Cheering As Charlie Kirk Is Shot? He's Come...
Here's What Happened to Some Office Depot Staffers Who Refused to Print Charlie...
Carolina Panthers Staffer Fired After Trashing Charlie Kirk on Social Media
Jasmine Crockett Just Hit a New Low With Her Hot Take on Charlie...
Rolling Stone Tries to Reject the Cancel Culture They Once Believed Was Good...
Pete Hegseth Says Military Will Track and Discipline Service Members Who Mock or...
Charlie Kirk: A Witness of Faith and Truth in Action
From Mainstream Press to Fakestream Press, and Falling Fast
Erika Kirk Posts Heartbreaking Video Mourning Over Charlie’s Casket: 'I Love You'
Trump Demands NATO Cut Off Russia Oil, Threatens Major Sanctions and China Tariffs
Peter Navarro Shows Us What Weaponization Looks Like
Congress Should Rein in Overreach by the SEC
Tipsheet

Ben Shapiro Has Two Words For Those Who Think Kirk's Assassination Will Silence Free Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 13, 2025 10:30 AM
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s political assassination, lawmakers are increasingly fearful for their safety in public events. Some are rethinking town halls, others have already canceled events. Speaker Mike Johnson has also acknowledged the urgency of adding security protections for members.

Advertisement

"We have got to protect people running for public office or nobody will," he said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also touched on this issue during a moving speech Friday morning, noting that Kirk being murdered championing free speech makes it "more difficult for people to feel like they can share their ideas.” 

But others are striking a defiant tone in the wake of Kirk’s murder. 

Ben Shapiro, for instance, quashed rumors he was canceling upcoming events on college campuses. 

“I saw a lot of rumors online today. I was made aware of this by my team that I canceled some sort of college tour. That’s bulls—,” Shapiro said. “I saw those rumors. They are false. I will be coming to college campuses, many of them this year. We’re not going to be deterred.”

Instead of retreating, Shapiro will continue to speak out, offering two words to anyone trying to put an end to the free exchange of ideas.  

“Charlie’s voice is not silent,” he said. “We’re going to pick up that blood-stained microphone where Charlie left it. And to those who would intimidate, who would seek to stop us, who would seek to end free discussion, who believe that they have ownership over public spaces, and can violently threaten and kill people who speak freely. We are not going to stop. I have two words: f— you.
 
“We will not stop telling the truth, we will never stop telling the truth, we will never stop debating and discussing, we will never stop standing up for what America is and for what you should be,” Shapiro concluded. “And we will never let Charlie Kirk’s voice die.”

Recommended

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed As a Leftist Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tags:

FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed As a Leftist Matt Vespa
Who's That Bearded Man Caught Cheering As Charlie Kirk Is Shot? He's Come Forward. Matt Vespa
Rolling Stone Tries to Reject the Cancel Culture They Once Believed Was Good for Democracy Amy Curtis
A Dem Rep Was Heard Saying How He Truly Felt About Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It's Awful. Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Happened to Some Office Depot Staffers Who Refused to Print Charlie Kirk Poster Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed As a Leftist Matt Vespa
Advertisement