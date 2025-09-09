Trump's FBI Takes on Another Liberal City
Hamas Leadership Suffers Major Blow
An Illegal Immigrant Killed His Young Daughter – Now He's Got a Message...
Cracker Barrel Just Made Another Shocking Reversal
Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom Respond to SCOTUS Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids
Tom Homan Pulls No Punches in Heated Exchange Over ICE Enforcement With MSNBC's...
Undermining Democracy: Wisconsin's Dane County Board Proposes Ending Special Elections
Hey Chicago, LA and Others, 'Help Is on the Way!'
Great Thunberg's Latest Flotilla Set Ablaze in Israeli Drone Attack. Oh Wait...
VIP
When We Lose Our Inhibitions
Socialist Surge: Mamdani Opens 22-Point Lead Over Cuomo in NYC Mayor’s Race According...
'Form of Political Terrorism': Crime Against Child by Repeat Offender Enrages Miller
Another Day, Another Crime Outrage in Chicago
The Toll of War
Tipsheet

ACB Sets the Record Straight on the Supreme Court's Judicial Independence, Dobbs Decision

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 09, 2025 10:05 AM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected the notion that the high court is partisan in nature, insisting during an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that those who sit on the bench are not swayed by politics.

Advertisement

"You know, we don't wear red and blue, we all wear black because judges are nonpartisan,” she said. “And the idea is that we are all listening to the law. We're all trying to get it right. We're not playing for a team.”

As mainstream media outlets paint the court’s actions as supportive or protective of President Trump’s agenda, Barrett said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

"We're not deciding cases just for today, and we're not deciding cases based on the president," Barrett said. "As the current occupant of the office, we're deciding cases about the presidency. So, we're taking each case, and we're looking at the question of presidential power as it comes. And the cases that we decide today are going to matter. Four presidencies from now, six presidencies from now, and so on. Each of these cases that we're getting, you know, well, I mean, some of them overlap, but many present different constitutional issues.”

In a separate interview, Barrett, who is currently promoting her new book "Listening to the Law," also spoke about the Dobbs decision.

"Dobbs did not render abortion illegal," the justice explained. "Dobbs did not say anything about whether abortion is immoral. Dobbs said that these are questions that are left to the states. And all of these kinds of questions – decisions that you mention that require medical judgments – are not ones that our Constitution connects to the courts, you know, to decide how far into pregnancy the right of abortion might extend. You know, the court was in the business of drawing a lot of those lines before, and what Dobbs says is that those calls are properly left to the democratic process. And the states have been working those out. There's been a lot of legislative activity and a lot of state constitutional activity since the decision in Dobbs was rendered."

Recommended

Tom Homan Pulls No Punches in Heated Exchange Over ICE Enforcement With MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Homan Pulls No Punches in Heated Exchange Over ICE Enforcement With MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Amy Curtis
Great Thunberg's Latest Flotilla Set Ablaze in Israeli Drone Attack. Oh Wait... Dmitri Bolt
An Illegal Immigrant Killed His Young Daughter – Now He's Got a Message for Gov. Pritzker Jeff Charles
Cracker Barrel Just Made Another Shocking Reversal Jeff Charles
Another Day, Another Crime Outrage in Chicago Guy Benson
Hamas Leadership Suffers Major Blow Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tom Homan Pulls No Punches in Heated Exchange Over ICE Enforcement With MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Amy Curtis
Advertisement