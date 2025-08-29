As Minneapolis Shooter's Mother Refuses to Cooperate With Police, We've Learned This New...
Biden Secretly Extended Harris' USSS Protection Before Leaving Office. Trump Just Ended It.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 29, 2025 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

President Donald Trump revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection, with a White House official noting that VPs typically only receive the security detail for up to six months after leaving office, per federal law. 

The six-month mark ended in July, but protection for Harris was extended by former President Joe Biden before he left office through a directive that was not publicly disclosed until now, CNN reports. 

That is the order Trump canceled in his letter, titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security” and dated Thursday.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the letter reads in full. [...]

A Biden spokesperson declined to comment on what led to his signing the order extending Harris’ protection.

But what will now disappear is not just the agents assigned to guard her in person, 24-7: Secret Service protection includes constant analysis of threat intelligence and covering in-person situations, emails, texts and social media. With her detail canceled, Harris aides are worried they will lose the same access to threat warnings, the people familiar with her security operations said. Her home, in the middle of Los Angeles, will also stop being protected by federal agents. (CNN)

The end of Harris’ Secret Service protection comes as she is set to begin a book tour at the end of September for her new memoir titled “107 Days” about her presidential campaign.

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," a senior adviser to Harris told NBC News on Friday.

Her Secret Service protection will officially end on Sept. 1.

