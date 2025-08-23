Will This Be the Next State to Join the Redistricting Fight?

President Trump said Missouri will be the next Republican-led state to redraw congressional district boundaries ahead of the 2026 election.

“The Great State of Missouri is now IN. I’m not surprised,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It is a great State with fabulous people. I won it, all 3 times, in a landslide. We’re going to win the Midterms in Missouri again, bigger and better than ever before!”

The post comes after Governor Mike Kehoe signaled his openness to the plan.

Two weeks ago, the Trump White House reportedly pressured Missouri Republicans to redraw the borders of its eight districts to give the party a 7-1 seat advantage, up from the current 6-2 delegation. According to reports, the effort would likely focus on splitting the Missouri’s 5th Congressional District, currently held by Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, to spread thin supporters in the Democratic stronghold. The Missouri Freedom Caucus issued a statement on July 25 urging Governor Mike Kehoe to call a special session with the intent to redraw Missouri’s Congressional map in a way that is consistent with Trump’s recommendations. This past week, the governor rallied behind the president’s idea. “Is Missouri represented properly in Washington, D.C., and, quite frankly, what can we do to support President Trump’s agenda? And Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, who’s done a very good job,” Kehoe told FOX 2 News during a trip to St. Louis County. (Fox2Now)

In addition to Texas and likely Missouri, Republicans in Ohio, Indiana and Florida may also rework their maps ahead of the 2026 election, while Illinois, New York, and Maryland could follow Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lead in California to do the same.

