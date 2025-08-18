Trump Announces His Next Target to Ensure Elections Are 'Fair and Honest'

President Trump on Monday announced he will turn his attention to election integrity and will sign an executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots and voting machines in the 2026 midterm elections.

"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly 'Inaccurate,' Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election," he wrote on Truth Social.

"We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting," the president continued, arguing it's been ditched because of voter fraud.

He also warned in all-caps that the effort will be "strongly opposed by the Democrats because they cheat at levels never seen before."

"Remember, the States are merely an 'agent' for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes," he said. "They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do.

"With their HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender and 'WOKE' for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM," Trump continued. "ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!! REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

NEW - Trump to sign executive order eliminating mail-in ballots and voting machines before the 2026 midterm elections: "THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES... MUST END, NOW!!!" pic.twitter.com/7KB1D4GWRq — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 18, 2025

A June report from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission found mail-in ballots were nearly a third of the ballots cast in the 2024 election, which is "down from the high water mark for mail voting seen in 2020 (43%) but still larger than the percentage of the electorate that voted by mail in pre-pandemic elections."

