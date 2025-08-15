GOP Senator Reveals Driving Habit While in D.C. Because of Carjacking Problem

With the Trump administration cracking down on crime in Washington, D.C., Sen. Markwayne Mullin shared his own experience working in the district and what precautions he takes while driving around the capital.

“I’m not joking when I say this, I drive around in Washington, D.C., in my Jeep, — and yes, I do drive myself — and I don’t buckle up,” he said on Fox News. “And the reason why I don’t buckle up, and people can say whatever they want to, they can raise their eyebrows at me again, is because of carjacking.

"I don’t want to be stuck in my vehicle when I need to exit in a hurry, because I got a seatbelt around me and that — and I wear my seatbelt all the time, but in Washington, D.C., I do not because it is so prevalent,” he continued. "And I don't want the same thing happening to me what's happened to a lot of people that work on the Hill."

The senator explained to viewers just how bad the problem is in the district.

“If you look at car theft only, if Washington, D.C. was a state, Washington, D.C. would be three times higher than any other state,” Mullin said. “And we’re talking about a city. And we’re comparing it to full states.”

The Oklahoma senator is a "former undefeated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter with a professional record of 5-0," according to his biography.

