Tipsheet

HHS, FDA and USDA Announce First Step in Addressing the Health Concerns of Ultra-Processed Foods

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 28, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced last week that HHS along with the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are addressing growing concerns about ultra-processed food amid the diet-related chronic disease epidemic in America.

The first step is undertaking a joint effort to “establish a federally recognized uniform definition for ultra-processed foods," a move that comes on the heels of a Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment that raised alarm about the impact that overconsumption of ultra-processed foods has on American kids. 

It is estimated that approximately 70% of packaged products in the U.S. food supply are foods often considered ultra-processed, and that children get over 60% of their calories from such foods. Dozens of scientific studies have found links between the consumption of foods often considered ultra-processed with numerous adverse health outcomes, including cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, obesity and neurological disorders. Helping to address overconsumption of ultra-processed foods is a key element to Make America Healthy Again.

A uniform definition of ultra-processed foods will allow for consistency in research and policy to pave the way for addressing health concerns associated with the consumption of ultra-processed foods. The RFI will be publicly available in the federal register on July 24 and seeks information on what factors and criteria should be included in a definition of ultra-processed foods.

Alongside developing a uniform definition, the FDA and National Institutes of Health are investing in high-quality research to help answer remaining questions about the health impacts of ultra-processed foods through its recently announced Nutrition Regulatory Science Program. The Department will also continue to pursue developing and implementing other key policies and programs that seek to, collectively, dramatically reduce chronic disease and help ensure a healthy future for our nation. (HHS)

“Ultra-processed foods are driving our chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said in a statement. “We must act boldly to eliminate the root causes of chronic illness and improve the health of our food supply. Defining ultra-processed foods with a clear, uniform standard will empower us even more to Make America Healthy Again.”

