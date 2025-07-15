Did Adam Schiff Commit Mortgage Fraud?
Tipsheet

The MAHA Movement Celebrates a Sweet Win

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 15, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Make America Healthy Again movement scored another major win—this time on one of America’s favorite sweet treats.

On Monday, administration officials announced with the International Dairy Foods Association and dairy farmers that artificial dyes in most ice creams would be eliminated by the end of 2027.

Advertisement

"We know that our current health outcomes, especially for our children, are unsustainable and that American agriculture is at the heart of the solution to make America healthy again," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said at the event.

While scooping ice cream on the steps of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headquarters, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. congratulated the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) announcement on the dairy industry’s commitment to eliminate artificial food dyes from their ice creams. This is a voluntary, proactive pledge to eliminate the use of Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from ice cream and other frozen dairy desserts by 2028. (HHS)

“IDFA’s commitment represents a significant shift in how food companies are responding to the growing demand for healthier, more transparent products,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. “By voluntarily removing artificial dyes, the dairy industry is leading the way toward cleaner ingredients and greater consumer trust. At FDA, we’re proud to support this kind of proactive leadership that puts families and public health first.”

Editor's Note: The Make America Healthy Again movement is fighting to rid the nation's food supply of harmful additives and ingredients. 

Editor's Note: The Make America Healthy Again movement is fighting to rid the nation's food supply of harmful additives and ingredients.

Tags:

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

