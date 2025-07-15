The MAHA Movement Celebrates a Sweet Win

The Make America Healthy Again movement scored another major win—this time on one of America’s favorite sweet treats.

On Monday, administration officials announced with the International Dairy Foods Association and dairy farmers that artificial dyes in most ice creams would be eliminated by the end of 2027.

Advertisement

"We know that our current health outcomes, especially for our children, are unsustainable and that American agriculture is at the heart of the solution to make America healthy again," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said at the event.

While scooping ice cream on the steps of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headquarters, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. congratulated the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) announcement on the dairy industry’s commitment to eliminate artificial food dyes from their ice creams. This is a voluntary, proactive pledge to eliminate the use of Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from ice cream and other frozen dairy desserts by 2028. (HHS)

“IDFA’s commitment represents a significant shift in how food companies are responding to the growing demand for healthier, more transparent products,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. “By voluntarily removing artificial dyes, the dairy industry is leading the way toward cleaner ingredients and greater consumer trust. At FDA, we’re proud to support this kind of proactive leadership that puts families and public health first.”

Today I joined @SecRollins and @SecKennedy to celebrate commitments from @dairyidfa companies to remove artificial food colorings from more than 90 million gallons of ice cream annually. Great to see more and more companies getting on board!



We also announced today the approval… pic.twitter.com/cRUgpfyyho — Dr. Marty Makary (@DrMakaryFDA) July 14, 2025

Today, companies responsible for 90% of ice cream volume sold in the U.S. committed to removing artificial dyes from their products—joining a tidal wave of manufacturers eliminating harmful additives from our food supply.



HHS is delivering on @POTUS’s promise to Make America… https://t.co/ASNI6p7Cll — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) July 14, 2025

Today I joined @SecRollins, @DrMakaryFDA, and American dairy farmers to celebrate another MAHA win: 40 companies—representing 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the U.S.— have pledged to eliminate artificial food dyes from their products. pic.twitter.com/95mzNNYH19 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) July 14, 2025

Editor's Note: The Make America Healthy Again movement is fighting to rid the nation's food supply of harmful additives and ingredients.

Help us report on the Trump administration's efforts and wins on this front by joining Townhall VIP today and using promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.