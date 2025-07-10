They Thought This Woman Could Do This? The 2024 Kamala Memos Are Damning...
Tipsheet

Military Veteran Wanted for Alleged Role in ICE Ambush at Texas Detention Facility

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 10, 2025 9:00 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, of Texas, who is believed to have fired at correctional officers and an Alvarado Police Department officer during an ambush at an ICE detention facility on July 4. 

“Benjamin Hanil Song is wanted for his alleged involvement in the July 4, 2025, attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas,” the FBI said in its “Wanted” poster offering a $25,000 reward. “During this attack, an Alvarado Police Officer was shot and wounded.  On July 9, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Song in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, after he was charged with Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer and Discharging a Firearm During, in Relation to, and in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.”

According to reports, while the group of at least 10 individuals set off fireworks and spray painted buildings and cars to lure law enforcement out, Song was allegedly positioned in nearby woods with two firearms where he and another individual opened fire on officers. 

The rifles found ditched in the woods were both purchased by Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps Reservist. And in a press conference, Nancy Larson, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, explained what else was discovered in searches. 

"The swift response of nearly 70 law enforcement officers to the site of the shooting hemmed in several of the attackers," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "The quick action and professionalism of our state and local law enforcement officers in the immediate aftermath of the shooting resulted in the prompt capture of ten of the assailants. Though Song escaped the scene by hiding overnight, he will be relentlessly pursued until he is in custody."

 

